UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth

UnitedLex, a trailblazer in data and professional services for the legal industry, has announced the induction of Rajitha Boer as its new Chief Client Officer. A veteran in legal operations, Boer brings to the table a rich background that includes the founding of Yerra Solutions, and a tenure with Breakwater. Boer’s core mandate will be to ramp up global client growth and retention, with a spotlight on the European and Asia Pacific regions.

A Philosophy Synonymous with Innovation

Boer’s philosophy, which champions tailored solutions to generate business value and minimize risk, is in perfect harmony with UnitedLex’s ethos of innovation. Her impressive career, spanning over 17 years, boasts of collaborations with law and intellectual property departments of eminent international corporations. UnitedLex CEO, James Schellhase, has voiced his confidence in Boer’s expertise and her novel approach to client solutions, which rejects the concept of one-size-fits-all strategies, and instead, supports the provision of more personalized services.

Strategic Hires to Boost AI-Centric Solutions

Boer’s hiring is the latest in a string of strategic recruitments, including Schellhase himself, which are aimed at bolstering the company’s AI-centric solutions and magnifying its global operations. At present, UnitedLex can proudly declare a robust team of over 3,000 professionals, spread across nine offices, and serving a whopping 25 percent of the Fortune 100, with clients whose combined revenue totals a staggering $2 trillion.

Navigating the Legal Landscape with Tailored Services

The services offered by UnitedLex span litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. All these services are meticulously designed to enhance performance, alleviate risks, bolster revenue, trim costs, and nurture digital business synergy. Boer’s extensive experience in nurturing companies and her expertise in eDiscovery, IP, and legal managed services will significantly fortify UnitedLex’s enterprise sales and account management efforts, thereby allowing them to navigate the evolving legal landscape with finesse.