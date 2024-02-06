United Utilities Kicks Off Apprenticeship Campaign, Aims for 7,000 New Jobs by 2030

In a move that reinforces its commitment to job creation and skill development, United Utilities, the Great Sankey-based national water service provider, has launched its 2024 apprenticeship campaign. The launch coincides with the National Apprenticeship Week, marking a significant step in the company's ambitious goal to create 7,000 new jobs by 2030 across Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire, Cumbria, and Greater Manchester.

Investing in Future Generations

The company plans to offer over 90 new apprenticeship positions across a broad range of roles including scientists, project controllers, data analysts, mechanical and electrical engineers, customer service advisors, and assistant town planners. This initiative forms a key part of United Utilities' strategic investment of a record £13.7 billion, designed to fuel job growth and bolster the local economy.

Cultivating Skills and Nurture Talent

These apprenticeships are not just about numbers, but about cultivating practical skills and nurturing talent. United Utilities currently boasts 250 apprentices in its award-winning program, which equips participants with nationally recognized qualifications, including degree-level standards. The company aims to offer 500 apprenticeships in total, targeting a diverse audience ranging from newcomers to those seeking a career change.

Empowering Employees and Communities

One of the program's success stories, Katrina Clark, a project controls apprentice from Warrington, testifies to the program's strength. She praises it for its job security post-appreciation and personal development opportunities. Adrienne McFarland, the People Director at United Utilities, underscores the variety of opportunities available within the company. These come with competitive salaries, annual leave, development opportunities, and additional benefits like 10 free driving lessons.

The recruitment for these apprenticeships will remain open until March 31, with positions starting in September. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit United Utilities' dedicated apprenticeship website for more information.

In related news, Wigan has been ranked as the best place to be an apprentice in the North West, boasting high numbers of apprentices per businesses, affordable rental properties, and a 6% increase in businesses from 2019-2022. Chorley and St. Helens also secure spots in the top 20 ranking for apprenticeship opportunities, demonstrating the region's commitment to apprenticeship programs.