United Protective Technologies to Open New Facility in Niles, Ohio, Boosting Regional Innovation and Jobs

NILES, Ohio - In a significant move that underscores the growing importance of innovative manufacturing in the Northeast Ohio region, United Protective Technologies LLC, a North Carolina-based company known for its high-performance protective coatings and nanocomposites, has announced plans to invest $2.74 million in Niles, Ohio. This investment, aimed at establishing a new production and research and development (R&D) operation, was unveiled by Team NEO on Tuesday morning.

Advertisment

Investment and Job Creation

United Protective Technologies' decision to set up shop at 704 Warren Ave. is not just a win for the city of Niles but a significant boost for the entire Northeast Ohio region. With a commitment to create 21 new jobs, the company is poised to make a substantial impact on the local economy. This move has been facilitated by a $150,000 JobsOhio revitalization grant, highlighting the collaborative effort between state and local organizations to attract innovative companies to the region. The company's cutting-edge technology promises superior protection to legacy coatings without the environmental downsides, catering to industries ranging from aerospace to food and beverage.

Strategic Location Choice

Advertisment

The choice of Niles as the location for this new facility was the culmination of a nationwide search. United Protective Technologies CEO Marty Efird cited several factors that made Niles the ideal choice, including access to talent, a strong advanced manufacturing base, and the support from local organizations such as JobsOhio, Team NEO, the Youngstown Business Incubator, and the city of Niles itself. This strategic choice underscores the competitive advantage that the Northeast Ohio region offers to companies looking to innovate and expand.

Local Support and Future Prospects

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from local officials and organizations. Barb Ewing, CEO of the Youngstown Business Incubator, and Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz both expressed their excitement about the potential for United Protective Technologies to contribute to the region's shift from traditional to advanced manufacturing. This project not only brings new jobs to the area but also promises to enhance the region's reputation as a hub for innovation and technological advancement.

As United Protective Technologies embarks on this new chapter in Niles, the synergy between the company's innovative technologies and the region's manufacturing prowess sets the stage for significant economic and technological advancements. This partnership could serve as a model for how collaboration between private enterprise and public organizations can drive economic growth and innovation in regions traditionally known for manufacturing. With the support of local and state partners, the future looks bright for United Protective Technologies and the Northeast Ohio region as they work together to push the boundaries of manufacturing and technology.