en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

United Oil & Gas Strikes Success with ASD S-1X Exploration Well

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
United Oil & Gas Strikes Success with ASD S-1X Exploration Well

In a triumph for United Oil & Gas, the ASD S-1X exploration well, located in the AR-C reservoir in Egypt, successfully reached its total depth of 3,450 meters, according to a company report. The drilling operation, which was launched on November 11, was completed on December 12, ahead of schedule and under budget. The initial tests on the well have yielded promising results, sparking optimism about its potential for oil production.

Impressive Early Results

The well, drilled into the primary Abu Roash C (AR-C) reservoir, demonstrated the presence of 9.5 meters of net pay, with 6 meters within the AR-C reservoir. The initial oil testing across four different choke sizes resulted in flow rates ranging from 1,134 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to a high of 2,173 bopd. These results were described as very encouraging by United’s CEO, Brian Larkin. However, he stressed that further long-term testing is needed to assess the well’s longer-term flow rates accurately.

Next Steps and Challenges

Larkin further announced United’s plans for future development. The company intends to submit a notice of commercial discovery and an application for a development lease at ASD South to the Egypt General Petroleum Corporation. This move will act as a stepping stone for the construction of new production facilities, a prerequisite for the well to commence production. Despite the encouraging results, Larkin highlighted the macroeconomic challenges in Egypt and issues with repatriating funds. However, he affirmed United’s commitment to work collaboratively with local stakeholders, EGPC, and Kuwait Energy Egypt (KEE) to tackle these issues and ensure a smooth transition into production.

Impact on the Oil Industry

Meanwhile, in a significant shift in the oil industry dynamics, ExxonMobil has withdrawn from the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq, transferring operations to PetroChina. This development has made PetroChina the largest stakeholder in the West Qurna 1 oilfield. Iraq’s state-run BOC acquired a 22.7% share of Exxon’s stake in West Qurna 1, and Indonesia’s Pertamina expanded its stake to 20%. The oilfield is currently producing about 550,000 bpd with plans to increase production to 600,000 bpd by the end of 2024.

0
Business Egypt Energy
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Wilmette Residents Voice Opposition to Proposed McDonald's Drive-Thru
In the northern suburb of Chicago, Wilmette, a ripple of discontent is sweeping through the local community as residents express strong opposition to the proposed construction of a new McDonald’s drive-thru. The controversial site, located on the corner of Skokie Boulevard and Old Glen View Road, was once the setting for a Bakers Square restaurant.
Wilmette Residents Voice Opposition to Proposed McDonald's Drive-Thru
Newzroom Afrika Collaborates with Regional TV Stations for Local Media Development
4 mins ago
Newzroom Afrika Collaborates with Regional TV Stations for Local Media Development
Shinhan Bank Clinches Top Spot in National Customer Satisfaction Index
5 mins ago
Shinhan Bank Clinches Top Spot in National Customer Satisfaction Index
Swiss Agency Prioritizes Private Sector Engagement in Development Strategy
3 mins ago
Swiss Agency Prioritizes Private Sector Engagement in Development Strategy
Samsung Card Tops NCSI for the 10th Year, Setting Standards for the Credit Card Industry
4 mins ago
Samsung Card Tops NCSI for the 10th Year, Setting Standards for the Credit Card Industry
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
4 mins ago
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
Latest Headlines
World News
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
17 seconds
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
19 seconds
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
25 seconds
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
30 seconds
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
35 seconds
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
40 seconds
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
DeSantis Distances Himself from Trump ahead of Iowa Caucus
52 seconds
DeSantis Distances Himself from Trump ahead of Iowa Caucus
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
2 mins
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
Three Denver Broncos Players Earn Pro Bowl Selection
2 mins
Three Denver Broncos Players Earn Pro Bowl Selection
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app