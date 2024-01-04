United Oil & Gas Strikes Success with ASD S-1X Exploration Well

In a triumph for United Oil & Gas, the ASD S-1X exploration well, located in the AR-C reservoir in Egypt, successfully reached its total depth of 3,450 meters, according to a company report. The drilling operation, which was launched on November 11, was completed on December 12, ahead of schedule and under budget. The initial tests on the well have yielded promising results, sparking optimism about its potential for oil production.

Impressive Early Results

The well, drilled into the primary Abu Roash C (AR-C) reservoir, demonstrated the presence of 9.5 meters of net pay, with 6 meters within the AR-C reservoir. The initial oil testing across four different choke sizes resulted in flow rates ranging from 1,134 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to a high of 2,173 bopd. These results were described as very encouraging by United’s CEO, Brian Larkin. However, he stressed that further long-term testing is needed to assess the well’s longer-term flow rates accurately.

Next Steps and Challenges

Larkin further announced United’s plans for future development. The company intends to submit a notice of commercial discovery and an application for a development lease at ASD South to the Egypt General Petroleum Corporation. This move will act as a stepping stone for the construction of new production facilities, a prerequisite for the well to commence production. Despite the encouraging results, Larkin highlighted the macroeconomic challenges in Egypt and issues with repatriating funds. However, he affirmed United’s commitment to work collaboratively with local stakeholders, EGPC, and Kuwait Energy Egypt (KEE) to tackle these issues and ensure a smooth transition into production.

Impact on the Oil Industry

Meanwhile, in a significant shift in the oil industry dynamics, ExxonMobil has withdrawn from the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq, transferring operations to PetroChina. This development has made PetroChina the largest stakeholder in the West Qurna 1 oilfield. Iraq’s state-run BOC acquired a 22.7% share of Exxon’s stake in West Qurna 1, and Indonesia’s Pertamina expanded its stake to 20%. The oilfield is currently producing about 550,000 bpd with plans to increase production to 600,000 bpd by the end of 2024.