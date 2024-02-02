United-Guardian Raises Dividend Payout Amid Plans for Growth

United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) has declared a substantial hike in its cash dividend, escalating the payout to $0.25 per share from the previous $0.10 per share. This announcement not only marks the 29th successive year of the company paying dividends but also embodies its robust financial position and confidence in earnings stability.

Dividend Details and Long-term Financial Strategy

The new dividend is scheduled for distribution on February 20, 2024, to shareholders recorded by the close of business on February 12, 2024. The increase is a result of the company's strategic financial planning, as it has decided to retain a higher percentage of earnings than in previous years to support its projected growth into 2024. An integral part of this growth strategy involves expansion of the company's marketing activities.

Growth Strategy and Employee Expansion

In line with its growth strategy, United-Guardian, Inc. has brought on board additional personnel to strengthen its marketing efforts. President Donna Vigilante emphasized the company's commitment to revising its marketing strategy in 2024 with an aim to boost sales across all product categories, particularly focusing on improving the sales of cosmetic ingredients in certain regions.

Stock Performance and Market Reaction

Following the announcement of the dividend increase, United-Guardian's shares witnessed a 5.28% increase to $8.26. However, despite the positive reaction, the company's stock performance over the last six months, which saw a 7% rise, has lagged behind the broader S&P 500 index, which grew by over 9%.