United Airlines Places $1B Order with Archer Aviation, Betting Big on Air Taxi Industry

In a groundbreaking move that signals the future of urban transportation, United Airlines has placed a mammoth order with Archer Aviation for electric air taxis. This is a testament to the burgeoning potential of the air taxi industry, which has seen companies like Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Lilium, and Britain's Vertical Aerospace garner billions in investments.

United's Bet on Air Taxis

United Airlines' investment in Archer Aviation to the tune of $1 billion, coupled with an additional $150 million investment from Stellantis, has fortified Archer Aviation's total funding to over $1.1 billion. This positions the company as a formidable contender in the air taxi market, going neck-and-neck with Joby Aviation.

What Air Taxis Promise

Air taxis, essentially electric helicopters, promise to dramatically cut down travel time between airports in urban areas. Capable of reaching speeds up to 150 mph and covering a radius of 60 miles, they offer an efficient alternative to traditional ground transportation. Imagine zipping from Newark Airport to JFK Airport in less than 20 minutes, a journey that could otherwise take up to two hours in heavy traffic.

The Future of Air Taxi Industry

As per financial analysts, the air taxi market could skyrocket to an annual worth of $1.5 trillion by 2040. United Airlines anticipates production of these air taxis to kick off in 2023, with operations slated to commence between late 2024 and early 2025. The cost of availing this service for passengers, however, remains undisclosed.

The advent of air taxi services aims to revolutionize transportation for travelers grappling with cancelled flights or needing to make swift airport transfers.