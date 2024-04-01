United Airlines Offers Pilots Voluntary Unpaid Leave Amid Boeing Delivery Delays

United Airlines has announced a voluntary unpaid leave program for its pilots in response to delays in aircraft deliveries from Boeing.

The company informed its pilots through a staff memo that they can opt for unpaid time-off for the entire month of May or select specific dates. Additionally, pilots have the option to choose a blank schedule where they can trade and pick trips.

Anticipated Summer and Fall Programs:

While the current measures are applicable only for May, United's pilot union has indicated the likelihood of additional programs being implemented during the summer and potentially into the fall. The union highlighted that the delivery issues affecting United's 787 and 737 fleets will also impact other aircraft fleets, although the specific details of the additional programs are not yet known.

Boeing's Safety Crisis and Industry Ramifications:

Boeing's ongoing safety crisis, including recent incidents like the mid-flight panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight, has resulted in increased regulatory scrutiny and disruptions in aircraft deliveries.

United's decision to offer voluntary leave to its pilots reflects the broader impact of Boeing's problems on the airline industry, with rival Southwest Airlines also halting pilot and flight attendant hiring.

CEO Frustrations and Shift Towards Airbus:

United's CEO Scott Kirby has expressed frustrations with Boeing, leading the airline to explore alternatives. After the grounding of the MAX 9 aircraft, United initiated discussions with Airbus, signaling a potential shift away from Boeing. The company has revised its 2024 forecast for MAX 8 deliveries and anticipates receiving fewer MAX 9s this year, reflecting the challenges posed by Boeing's delivery delays.