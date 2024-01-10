en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UNITE Union Threatens Legal Action as Stewart Milne Group Enters Administration

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
UNITE Union Threatens Legal Action as Stewart Milne Group Enters Administration

The construction giant, Stewart Milne Group’s unexpected plunge into administration, has left over 200 workers, including more than 60 tradespersons across various Scottish locations, blindsided. The abrupt redundancy notice was delivered through a pre-recorded message, sparking considerable indignation, particularly among the workforce represented by the UNITE union.

UNITE Union’s Stand Against Stewart Milne

UNITE union, representing a significant portion of the now-redundant workforce, is taking a strong stand against the company. The union claims the lack of prior warning and consultation could be in direct violation of legal protocols. Sharon Graham, UNITE’s general secretary, has openly expressed her determination to seek justice for the affected members.

The union is not just stopping at legal threats. It is also actively rallying its members to lodge protective award claims. Furthermore, UNITE is urging the Scottish Government and local councils to assist in finding alternative employment for the affected workers, particularly on public contracts.

Scottish Government’s Response

The Scottish Government has responded promptly to the crisis, prioritizing support for the staff, contractors, suppliers, and homebuyers affected. Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray has already met with the administrators to discuss the situation. The government is also making concerted efforts to offer support via the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) program.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has acknowledged the impact on workers and confirmed that recruiters are already reaching out to those made redundant. Seven companies under the Stewart Milne banner are now in administration, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Impact on Stewart Milne Group

The threat of legal action and the ensuing fallout could have severe implications for the Stewart Milne Group. Stewart Milne himself has expressed devastation at the turn of events and stated that he had tried everything to find a better outcome. With the Scottish Cabinet Secretary and administrators now directly involved, the company’s future hangs in the balance.

0
Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
44 seconds ago
Firehawk Aerospace Receives AFWERX Award for Innovative Rocket Engine Development
Firehawk Aerospace, a leading rocket engine design and manufacturing company based in Dallas, has been honored with a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I award from AFWERX, a program under the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) umbrella. This accolade comes in recognition of Firehawk’s commitment to develop Solid Rocket Motors (SRM) and Hybrid Rocket
Firehawk Aerospace Receives AFWERX Award for Innovative Rocket Engine Development
New Western Celebrated as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
4 mins ago
New Western Celebrated as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Amazon to Lay Off Hundreds in Prime Video, MGM Studios Divisions
4 mins ago
Amazon to Lay Off Hundreds in Prime Video, MGM Studios Divisions
2023 Tax Year: Key Changes and Deadlines Taxpayers Need to Know
1 min ago
2023 Tax Year: Key Changes and Deadlines Taxpayers Need to Know
AmpliTech Group Unveils Flagship 5G Product and Launches New Information Hub
2 mins ago
AmpliTech Group Unveils Flagship 5G Product and Launches New Information Hub
Staffing 360 Solutions Faces Challenges, Forecasts Revenues of $250M+ Amid Uncertainty
3 mins ago
Staffing 360 Solutions Faces Challenges, Forecasts Revenues of $250M+ Amid Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
57 seconds
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
1 min
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
2 mins
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
3 mins
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
4 mins
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
5 mins
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
5 mins
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
6 mins
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app