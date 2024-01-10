UNITE Union Threatens Legal Action as Stewart Milne Group Enters Administration

The construction giant, Stewart Milne Group’s unexpected plunge into administration, has left over 200 workers, including more than 60 tradespersons across various Scottish locations, blindsided. The abrupt redundancy notice was delivered through a pre-recorded message, sparking considerable indignation, particularly among the workforce represented by the UNITE union.

UNITE Union’s Stand Against Stewart Milne

UNITE union, representing a significant portion of the now-redundant workforce, is taking a strong stand against the company. The union claims the lack of prior warning and consultation could be in direct violation of legal protocols. Sharon Graham, UNITE’s general secretary, has openly expressed her determination to seek justice for the affected members.

The union is not just stopping at legal threats. It is also actively rallying its members to lodge protective award claims. Furthermore, UNITE is urging the Scottish Government and local councils to assist in finding alternative employment for the affected workers, particularly on public contracts.

Scottish Government’s Response

The Scottish Government has responded promptly to the crisis, prioritizing support for the staff, contractors, suppliers, and homebuyers affected. Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray has already met with the administrators to discuss the situation. The government is also making concerted efforts to offer support via the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) program.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has acknowledged the impact on workers and confirmed that recruiters are already reaching out to those made redundant. Seven companies under the Stewart Milne banner are now in administration, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Impact on Stewart Milne Group

The threat of legal action and the ensuing fallout could have severe implications for the Stewart Milne Group. Stewart Milne himself has expressed devastation at the turn of events and stated that he had tried everything to find a better outcome. With the Scottish Cabinet Secretary and administrators now directly involved, the company’s future hangs in the balance.