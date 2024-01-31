Unison Fibre Acquired by Tuatahi First Fibre: A New Era in Telecommunications

In a significant business shift, New Zealand's Unison has finalized the sale of its subsidiary, Unison Fibre Limited, to Tuatahi First Fibre, a key fibre network provider in the central North Island. The sale, sealed on January 31, signifies a new chapter in the telecommunications sector of the region.

Acquisition Promises Enhanced Service Offering

Unison Fibre, founded in 2009, has evolved into a stalwart network, boasting 700km of cabling and serving an extensive clientele of more than 3,500 customers in Hawke's Bay and the Central North Island. The acquisition by Tuatahi will enrich Unison Fibre's customers with a wider selection of up to 50 service providers. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to experience Hyperfibre, a groundbreaking technology promising unrivalled speeds of up to 4GB.

The Transition: A Gradual Shift

The acquisition's implementation involves a gradual transition of staff, technology, and systems. Twelve employees from Unison Fibre will be joining the Tuatahi team, ensuring the maintenance of service quality and expertise. This strategic shift is designed to allow a smooth transition for customers while upholding the high standards of service they have come to expect.

Unison Group's Future Focus

With the sale of Unison Fibre, Unison Group will now concentrate on enhancing its portfolio of specialist electricity companies. Unison CEO Jaun Park expressed pride in the growth of Unison Fibre and confidence in Tuatahi's ability to elevate the business further. This move aligns with Unison Group's strategy to increase shareholder returns and provide specialist electricity solutions in Hawke's Bay. The sale, initially agreed upon in October 2023, marks a strategic shift in Unison's business model, signifying its commitment to focus on the power sector.