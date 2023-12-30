Unique Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000: No Overnight Stays Allowed

A unique waterfront property is currently up for grabs at a price of $375,000. The catch? It’s not meant for overnight stays. This intriguing real estate offering is making waves for its affordability and the potential it holds for investors, despite the living restrictions.

Waterfront Properties: A Landscape of Diversity

There is a wide range of waterfront properties listed for sale in various New Hampshire counties, including Hillsborough, Merrimack, Cheshire, Strafford, Rockingham, Belknap, Sullivan, Carroll, Grafton, and Coos. The properties’ prices start from $375,000, extending to an unspecified limit.

The Allure of Idaho’s Lakefront Homes

At Lake Coeur d Alene, Idaho, a diverse collection of waterfront homes is available, ranging from newly built residences to historical houses. Their prices begin at the same benchmark – $375,000. These homes offer panoramic views of the lake, promise privacy and tranquility, and showcase high-end details like stone facades, arched windows, and smart home features. The homes range from 1,288 square feet to a sizeable 3,605 square feet, featuring between 2 to 5 bedrooms. Some also come with multiple balconies, decks, and patios, as well as access to a rooftop tennis court and an indoor swimming pool.

Monroe County: A Waterfront Paradise

Monroe County FL offers a selection of waterfront homes that range from charming Keys cottages to expansive oceanfront properties. They offer stunning water views, open concept living spaces, modern amenities, and easy access to water sports. One property even comes with a prestigious 40-foot Oceanside Marina wet slip. These properties make great options for second homes, investment properties, or vacation rentals.

In conclusion, the unique waterfront property listed for $375,000 makes for an interesting investment opportunity, despite the restriction on overnight stays. It is part of an array of diverse waterfront properties available across various locations, each offering its unique charms and potential.