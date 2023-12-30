en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unique Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000: No Overnight Stays Allowed

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:18 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:33 pm EST
Unique Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000: No Overnight Stays Allowed

A unique waterfront property is currently up for grabs at a price of $375,000. The catch? It’s not meant for overnight stays. This intriguing real estate offering is making waves for its affordability and the potential it holds for investors, despite the living restrictions.

Waterfront Properties: A Landscape of Diversity

There is a wide range of waterfront properties listed for sale in various New Hampshire counties, including Hillsborough, Merrimack, Cheshire, Strafford, Rockingham, Belknap, Sullivan, Carroll, Grafton, and Coos. The properties’ prices start from $375,000, extending to an unspecified limit.

The Allure of Idaho’s Lakefront Homes

At Lake Coeur d Alene, Idaho, a diverse collection of waterfront homes is available, ranging from newly built residences to historical houses. Their prices begin at the same benchmark – $375,000. These homes offer panoramic views of the lake, promise privacy and tranquility, and showcase high-end details like stone facades, arched windows, and smart home features. The homes range from 1,288 square feet to a sizeable 3,605 square feet, featuring between 2 to 5 bedrooms. Some also come with multiple balconies, decks, and patios, as well as access to a rooftop tennis court and an indoor swimming pool.

Monroe County: A Waterfront Paradise

Monroe County FL offers a selection of waterfront homes that range from charming Keys cottages to expansive oceanfront properties. They offer stunning water views, open concept living spaces, modern amenities, and easy access to water sports. One property even comes with a prestigious 40-foot Oceanside Marina wet slip. These properties make great options for second homes, investment properties, or vacation rentals.

In conclusion, the unique waterfront property listed for $375,000 makes for an interesting investment opportunity, despite the restriction on overnight stays. It is part of an array of diverse waterfront properties available across various locations, each offering its unique charms and potential.

0
Business
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Rise and Fall of the Berkshire Mall: A Mirror to Modern Retail Struggles

By Momen Zellmi

Infrastructure Progress: Tender Process Set for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3

By Waqas Arain

Canadian Gas Prices: Initial Surge, Predicted Stabilization in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Le Soleil Ends Print Era, Embraces Digital Future

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Couple Fights to Rebuild Dream Hotel After Devastating Flood ...
@Business · 13 mins
Couple Fights to Rebuild Dream Hotel After Devastating Flood ...
heart comment 0
Scottish Couple Battles Against Odds to Rebuild Flood-Ravaged Hotel

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Scottish Couple Battles Against Odds to Rebuild Flood-Ravaged Hotel
Edmonton Man Discovers Jackpot Win in Old Lottery Ticket

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edmonton Man Discovers Jackpot Win in Old Lottery Ticket
China’s Aviation Sector: Domestic Resurgence, International Uncertainty

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Aviation Sector: Domestic Resurgence, International Uncertainty
Report Reveals Gap Between College Graduates’ Salary Expectations and Market Reality

By Olalekan Adigun

Report Reveals Gap Between College Graduates' Salary Expectations and Market Reality
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
41 seconds
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
2 mins
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
5 mins
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
5 mins
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
6 mins
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
13 mins
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
Dolphins vs Ravens: A High-Stakes Duel with Playoff Implications
15 mins
Dolphins vs Ravens: A High-Stakes Duel with Playoff Implications
Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks
16 mins
Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks
Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?
17 mins
Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
5 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app