Union Raises Alarm Over Potential ‘Invasion’ at First Quantum’s Shuttered Panama Mine

The UTRAMIPA miners’ union has expressed its concern over the Suntracs construction workers’ union’s plans to forcibly enter the First Quantum Minerals’ Cobre Panama mine on January 9, 2023. This announcement has further escalated the tensions surrounding the mine, a focal point of national protests in Panama over the past year.

A Source of National Unrest

First Quantum suspended the mine’s commercial production in late November, shifting it into a care and maintenance mode. This move was a result of the Panama Supreme Court declaring First Quantum’s contract unconstitutional in November, which led to the government ordering the mine’s closure. The mine previously contributed to 5% of Panama’s GDP, painting a clear picture of its economic significance.

The Role of Suntracs

Suntracs, a union not representative of the mine’s workers, has been actively protesting against First Quantum. They have been supporting blockades that have disrupted the mine’s operations. Their planned symbolic closure of the mine on January 9 is to commemorate the 1964 anti-U.S. demonstrations over Panama Canal sovereignty.

Violence and Environmental Risks

The miners’ union has requested government support to protect the site, citing past incidents of violence and potential environmental risks. First Quantum has not yet provided any comments on the protest plans. This situation has made the mine a critical focus point of larger anti-government movements.