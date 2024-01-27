Union Membership in U.S. Hits Record Low, Despite Victories Through Strikes

As the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled its annual union membership report, the figures presented a disconcerting picture. Union membership among wage and salary workers had plunged to a new low of 10%, marking a steady decline in the representation of labor unions in the workforce. Despite high-profile unionization efforts at companies like Starbucks and Amazon, Washington state was not spared from this trend, with union representation dropping from 18% in 2022 to 16.5% in 2023.

The Declining Union Membership: A Concerning Trend

Marty Hodgson, president of the United Steel Workers local 338, aired his concerns about the waning union membership. Yet, he found it challenging to pinpoint a specific cause for the trend. The data showed a similar pattern across the board: union membership in the private sector stood at its lowest ever, despite a slight uptick in absolute numbers. It wasn't just private sector unions grappling with this trend; the public sector too witnessed a decrease in union members.

Union Growth Overshadowed by Job Boom

However, not all was bleak in the union landscape. April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, pointed out that national union membership had seen an increase of 139,000 positions in 2023. But this growth was dwarfed by overall job growth, leading to a decline in the proportion of union workers. Sims emphasized the high public support for unions, particularly among young workers, and attributed the difficulty in union growth to corporate and political obstacles.

Unions Flexing Their Muscle Despite Membership Decline

Despite the dwindling membership, unions demonstrated their strength through strikes across various industries. Over half a million people participated in work stoppages last year, yielding significant victories for workers. Union membership remained more prevalent in public-sector jobs, with education, training, and library jobs having the highest union representation. Labor leaders, like Shawn Fain of the United Auto Workers, are setting ambitious goals to organize companies like Tesla in 2024.

Despite the decline, union jobs continue to offer about 15.9% better pay and benefits compared to nonunion jobs, a vital fact noted by both Sims and Hodgson. This underlines the continued relevance and importance of unions in the American labor market, even in the face of the challenging trends.