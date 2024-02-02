Union Leader Calls for Italian Government Intervention in Stellantis Situation

In a recent turn of events, the leader of Italy's largest union, Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro (CGIL), Maurizio Landini, has urged intervention from the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the unfolding predicament with Stellantis, the Italo-Franco-US car manufacturing giant. It comes following the company's warning of a potential shutdown of its Italian factories unless it receives subsidies to produce electric cars.

Production Dips, Concerns Rise

Stellantis's production in Italy has plummeted significantly below its potential, with a mere 500,000 cars rolling off the assembly line out of an attainable 1.5 million. This alarming underproduction has sparked concern among union leaders and government officials alike. Landini underscored the urgency for a strategic intervention, proposing that the Italian government should acquire a stake in the company, a viewpoint CGIL has long held.

Call for Investment and Job Security

Luigi Sbarra, the head of Italian Confederation of Workers' Trade Unions (CISL), Italy's second-largest union, joined Landini in urging Stellantis to pledge a commitment to investing in Italian plants. Sbarra also stressed the importance of maintaining employment levels, while reminding CEO Carlos Tavares that subsidies are public resources.

Future of Italian Automotive Industry

Tavares retorted by suggesting that the Italian government should back the automotive sector and provide subsidies for electric vehicles to forestall job losses at plants such as Pomigliano and Mirafiori. His argument resonated with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who cautioned that without a shift in strategy, the future could be dominated by Chinese and Indian electric cars. Adolfo Urso, the Minister of Industry and Made in Italy, expressed his readiness to discuss a state stake in Stellantis, indicating a potential alignment with Landini's proposition.

This escalating feud marks a new level in the confrontation between the Italian government and the Franco-Italian American automaker, as the nation grapples with the delicate balance of multinational interests, domestic production, and job security.