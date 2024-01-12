Union Bank Appoints Dilshan Rodrigo as Deputy CEO: A New Era of Leadership

In a recent announcement, Union Bank has ushered in an era of renewed leadership with the appointment of Dilshan Rodrigo as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The transition, effective from 15 January 2024, is expected to infuse the bank with a fresh perspective, derived from Rodrigo’s expansive twenty-year trajectory in the banking sector.

Seasoned Leadership

Dilshan Rodrigo, a seasoned banking professional, carries a wealth of experience that spans across multiple industries. Prior to this appointment, he held the position of Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer at Hatton National Bank (HNB). His tenure at HNB was marked by a series of transformative initiatives, including centralization, automation, and cost optimization, all of which significantly contributed to the bank’s evolution.

Multifaceted Expertise

Rodrigo’s professional journey extends beyond banking. His career encompasses roles in insurance, investment banking, and apparel industries. He has also served in key positions at the Credit Information Bureau of Sri Lanka and held directorships at well-recognized companies like HNB Assurance PLC and Guardian Acuity Management Ltd.

Active Contribution to Professional Bodies

Beyond his corporate commitments, Rodrigo has been an active participant in several councils and associations. He has been part of the Sri Lanka Institute of Directors, Asian Bankers Association, and professional bodies like CIMA and ACCA, where he served as President. A passionate educator, Rodrigo has also imparted knowledge through teaching various professional courses. His academic credentials include an MBA from Cranfield University and fellowships from both CIMA and ACCA.

A Future of Growth

Reflecting on the appointment, Union Bank’s CEO Indrajit Wickramasinghe expressed his confidence in Rodrigo’s ability to spur the bank’s growth. Union Bank, backed by CG Corp Global, continues to uphold its commitment to delivering innovative financial services and being a reliable banking partner for its clientele.