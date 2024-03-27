UniCredit and Nexi in Talks to Revise Agreement on More Favorable Terms

It was disclosed on Wednesday that UniCredit and payments company Nexi are close to reaching an agreement to renegotiate their existing deal.

According to the report, the deal is expected to be revised under more favorable terms for UniCredit and is anticipated to be finalized in the coming months.

Details of the Negotiations

Citing unspecified sources, Il Sole 24 Ore stated that the broad principles of the renegotiation have been agreed upon by UniCredit and Nexi. The revised deal aims to provide UniCredit with improved terms and conditions. Another financial daily, MF, also reported that a deal between the two entities is nearing completion.

UniCredit's Strategic Review

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel initiated a review of the bank's payments business several months ago, with the goal of managing it more efficiently across various markets. This strategic review has raised concerns among investors about potential changes in partnerships, which could impact Nexi's position.

Impact and Future Outlook

The renegotiation of the agreement between UniCredit and Nexi underscores the dynamic nature of partnerships in the financial sector. As UniCredit seeks to optimize its payments business, the outcome of the negotiations could have significant implications for both parties involved. Investors will closely monitor developments as the deal progresses, anticipating the finalization of more favorable terms for UniCredit.