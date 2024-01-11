Understanding the Complexities of Event Ticket Insurance

Event ticket insurance, an add-on protection offered during ticket purchases for live events, is under the spotlight. This type of insurance, provided by companies like Allianz Global Assistance, could reimburse your ticket purchase if you cannot attend an event due to certain unexpected, covered reasons. Yet, it's not without its complexities and potential pitfalls.

Allianz: A Closer Look

Allianz, which partners with Ticketmaster—a giant handling about 70% of all event tickets sold in the U.S.—offers an 'Event Ticket Protector' service. This protection comes at about 10% of the ticket price. However, the policy includes 18 covered reasons for ticket cancellation, alongside 20 listed general exclusions. This means that not all scenarios are covered. For instance, cancellations or delays caused by the venue or promoter, and event cancellations for any reason are not protected. Understanding the policy’s specific definitions and terms before purchasing is, therefore, crucial.

The Claims Process: A Mixed Bag

Filing a claim under such insurance requires substantial documentation. Disputes over rejected claims often result in a cost-benefit analysis, with the high cost of litigation usually outweighing the value of the ticket. However, the claim process receives mixed reviews from users. Some customers appreciate the ease of claiming and the promptness of the refunds, while others complain about the difficulty of the process and the need for extensive documentation.

Proposed Legislation: The Fans First Act

In the wake of these complexities, a bill to reform the live event ticket purchasing process, known as the Fans First Act, has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. The bill aims to strengthen protections for ticket buyers, including banning the use of computer bots by scalpers, imposing penalties on illegal ticket sales, and requiring full refunds for canceled events. This bill, which has received bipartisan support, is expected to become law.

While some, including Daniel Durazo from Allianz Global Assistance, argue that ticket insurance offers peace of mind in case of unforeseen circumstances, it is vital for customers to understand the terms and assess whether the policy covers enough situations to justify the expense. As the live event industry evolves, so too must the measures in place to protect the interests of the fans.