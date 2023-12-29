en English
Business

Understanding Audience Preferences: Insights from ‘The Businessweek Show’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
In a riveting episode of ‘The Businessweek Show,’ a dynamic ensemble of guests, including the Property Brothers, Mike Reiss from ‘The Simpsons’, and a TikTok sensation, offered their perspectives on the evolving tastes of entertainment audiences. The discussion, facilitated by Bloomberg, renowned for its top-tier business and financial insights, was part of a larger segment on Bloomberg Surveillance that delves deep into global markets and leading business stories.

A Shift in Interview Dynamics

The panel touched upon how the dynamics of interviews shift when adapted from magazine stories to television. They noted the change in conversation rhythm, style of questioning, and responses, largely due to the presence of cameras and production equipment. The primary goal of the show is to bridge the gap between decision-makers and a network of information and ideas. This specific episode was centered on comprehending audience preferences in media consumption.

Emerging TV Trends in 2024

Meanwhile, the entertainment and media industry is bracing for several novel TV trends in 2024. The focus will be on content delivery, the integration of AI technology, quality over quantity, and the merging of boundaries between linear, digital, and streaming platforms. The industry is also gearing up for a renewed emphasis on cultural relevance and creator-driven content, and a surge in ad spending for political campaigns.

Understanding Audience Behavior

A concurrent blog post underscored the importance of strategic timing for YouTube video uploads to amplify audience engagement and viewership. It stressed the need to comprehend audience behavior, demographics, and content preferences to pinpoint the optimal posting times. It further provided insights into peak engagement hours, strategies for catering to different time zones, and the value of YouTube Analytics to analyse audience behavior.

Netflix’s Unique Approach

On a related note, Netflix released its inaugural engagement report, ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,’ which covers the period from January to June. It lists movies and shows viewed for more than 50,000 hours, inclusive of Netflix originals and licensed titles. The report also addresses the need for fresh content, the low watch time for several titles, and the demand for transparency from Hollywood writers, actors, and advertisers. By sharing data, Netflix aims to attract ad dollars and gain a competitive edge in the streaming and advertising space.

Bollywood Leans South

In India, top Bollywood stars are increasingly collaborating with filmmakers from the south, recognizing their superior understanding of mass-market commercial cinema. Southern films have consistently delivered high-quality content across genres, leading to a loyal fan base and impressive box-office performance. Despite mixed reviews, Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal has crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the box office, signaling the success of action films with mass-market sensibilities.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

