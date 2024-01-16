Under Armour's Stock Plummets as JPMorgan Flags Potential Risks

On an ominous Tuesday, sportswear giant Under Armour witnessed a formidable 7% plunge in its stock value, marking the most significant drop since December 22. This harsh financial blow comes on the heels of JPMorgan's decision to place the company on its negative catalyst watch list, triggering a wave of concern across the market.

Analysts' Take on Under Armour's Prospects

JPMorgan analysts, upholding a Neutral rating, adjusted the price target for Under Armour to a modest $8, highlighting possible perils that could potentially jeopardize the company's sales and profit projections for the latter half of fiscal 2024. The negative forecast is partially rooted in the heightened discounting witnessed during pinnacle sales periods such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday in North America. Simultaneously, the company's management has emitted cautionary signals concerning Under Armour's performance in the Asian and European markets.

Under Armour's Current Financial Health

Currently, Under Armour's stock is trading at $7.11, a dismal 14.9% drop. The company recently reported an EPS of $0.24 for the quarter and a revenue of $1.57 billion. The Future Fund Long/Short ETF currently holds 8,500 shares of Under Armour's stock, which represents -3.17% of its portfolio. Under Armour's CEO, Patrik Frisk, maintains a respectable 84% approval rating from 85 ratings on Glassdoor.com. The company is poised to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on February 14th, 2024.

Foot Locker's Contrasting Scenario

In a contrasting landscape, Foot Locker is anticipated to surpass 4Q profit and same-store sales expectations. However, its outlook for 2024 is below consensus, reflecting the possibility of difficult comparisons after the promotional boost in 2023. Despite JPMorgan assigning an Underweight rating to Foot Locker, it has increased its price target from $17 to $26.