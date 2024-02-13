Unconventional Strategies: How Two Business Elites Are Making Waves in Business and Basketball

Two outliers in the Philippine business elite, Ramon S. Ang and the Lopez Group, are making headlines not just in the boardroom, but on the basketball court as well. Ang, the CEO and President of San Miguel Corporation (SMC), is leading the San Miguel Beermen in their quest for the 29th PBA crown in the Commissioner's Cup title series against Magnolia.

The Unconventional Business Strategies of Ramon S. Ang

Ramon S. Ang, an outlier in the Philippine business elite, has been successful in his unconventional business strategies. Despite his humble beginnings, Ang has made his mark in the business world through his aggressive bidding for public-private partnership (PPP) projects, such as NAIA's rehabilitation and operation. His focus on providing public service and contributing to the greater good, rather than maximizing profits, has been criticized by other bidders. However, Ang's approach has proven to be successful, as SMC has won numerous PPP projects and contributed to the development of the country's infrastructure.

The Lopez Group's Aggressive Bidding Strategy

The Lopez Group, another outlier in the Philippine business scene, has also been making waves with its aggressive bidding for PNOC Energy Development Corp. and the Casecnan Hydroelectric Power Plant. Like Ang, the Lopez Group has been criticized for its high bids, but has been successful in winning projects that align with its business plans. The group's focus on renewable energy and sustainable development has contributed to the growth of the country's energy sector.

The Intersection of Business and Basketball

As the CEO of SMC, Ang is no stranger to the pressure of high-stakes competition. This pressure is evident on the basketball court as well, as the San Miguel Beermen strive for their 10th PBA title since the 2014-15 season. Despite the criticism and challenges faced by both Ang and the Lopez Group, their success in business and basketball serves as a testament to their unconventional strategies and determination to succeed.

In conclusion, Ramon S. Ang and the Lopez Group are two outliers in the Philippine business elite who have made their mark through their aggressive bidding strategies and focus on public service and sustainable development. Their success in business and basketball serves as an inspiration to others and highlights the potential for unconventional strategies to achieve success.