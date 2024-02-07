Uncertain Future for Whakapapa Skifield as Tom Elworthy Pulls Out of Negotiations

In a surprising turn of events, Tom Elworthy has withdrawn from negotiations to acquire the Whakapapa skifield on Mount Ruapehu. The reason cited for this unexpected move is the skifield's substantial debt and the associated risks. The decision has sent shockwaves through the local tourism sector and the central North Island economy, both heavily reliant on the skifield's operations.

Significant Economic Implications

The Whakapapa skifield plays a critical role in the local economy, generating an annual revenue of approximately $100 million. Its uncertain future, especially concerning the upcoming ski season, poses a significant threat to local businesses dependent on the mountain's operations. The previous government had invested $20 million to support the skifield during the last ski season and the 16 months leading up to it. However, this substantial investment and a 10-year operating concession from the Department of Conservation, subject to a review at the five-year mark, failed to convince Elworthy's group to seal the deal.

Government's Response and Ongoing Negotiations

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon asserted that discussions about the skifield's future are ongoing. Ministers Tama Potaka and Louise Upston are actively working to navigate the situation. The new National-led coalition government's stance on the issue, however, seems to be a departure from the previous administration's approach.

Complex Iwi Relationships

The complex relationships with local iwi, specifically Tūroa and Tūwharetoa, are believed to be contributing to the negotiation difficulties. Three iwi have interests in the Tongariro National Park, and their opposition to the commercial sale of the skifields could lead to extended concession processes and legal challenges. Despite these hurdles, the sale of RAL's Tūroa skifield to Pure Tūroa Ltd is gradually progressing.