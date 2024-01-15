Unapproved Expansion Halts Construction at Gzira, Malta

In an unprecedented move, the Malta Developers Association President, Michael Stivala, has been forced to bring construction operations to a halt at a site in Gzira, Malta. The sudden cessation of operations is due to a lack of the requisite clearances needed for the continued development of the project.

Unapproved Expansion Leads to Construction Halt

The site, located on Triq Sir Frederick C. Ponsonby, is currently undergoing a major transformation. The former Blubay Hotel is being replaced with a new 11-story hotel, set to house 292 rooms alongside an array of amenities. This expansive development project was given the green light in 2021. However, Stivala’s 2023 application for additional facilities within the project scope, including a 150-seat conference hall, group offices, an underground parking facility, a gym, spa, and food and beverage areas, remains pending.

Demolition and Rebuilding Amid Pending Approvals

Despite the lack of approval for the expanded plan, demolition and rebuilding activities have been observed on parts of the site not covered under the original permit. This breach of regulatory compliance led to the Building and Construction Agency (BCA) stepping in. The agency not only ordered the stoppage of work on these sections but also imposed an administrative fine on Stivala for the violation of regulations designed to prevent damage to third-party property.

Response Awaited from Stivala and Planning Authority

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on Stivala and the Planning Authority. At the time of reporting, no responses have been received from either party regarding the issue. The halt in construction and the ensuing silence from the involved parties underline the importance of obtaining necessary clearances and adhering to regulations in construction projects.