UN Global Compact Launches Guidebook for Women's Empowerment in Workplace on International Women’s Day

To mark International Women's Day, the UN Global Compact introduced a groundbreaking report titled "Women at Work: Chinese Companies Taking Action on Gender Equality." This global guidebook, available in both English and Chinese, aims to provide insights and best practices to advance Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) alongside the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular focus on fostering gender equality within the corporate sphere.

Spotlight on Gender Equality

The report illuminates the challenges and opportunities encountered by Chinese corporations in the pursuit of gender equality. Through a compilation of case studies and personal narratives from diverse industries, it showcases how companies are actively implementing the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and contributing towards the SDGs. This initiative underscores the pivotal role that women play in propelling sustainable business practices, thereby crafting a more equitable world for all.

Pathways to Progress

An insightful overview of both global and China's advancements in workplace gender equality is presented, facilitated by the SDG progress review and the aggregated results from the Women's Empowerment Principles Gender Gap Analysis Tool. The report further suggests practical gender roadmaps and key resources to aid businesses in their collective journey towards achieving SDG 5: Gender Equality. Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, emphasized the report not only as a reflection of current practices but as a clarion call for companies worldwide to heighten their efforts in promoting inclusive and equitable work environments.

Commitment and Collaboration

The launch aligns with China's recognition of gender equality as a paramount global sustainability challenge, further supported by the UN Global Compact China Strategy in 2022. With nearly 50 companies joining the UN Global Compact Target Gender Equality (TGE) Accelerator in China since its inception, alongside many becoming signatories of the WEPs and committing to ambitious Gender Equality Targets through the Forward Faster Initiative, the momentum for change is palpable. Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, highlighted the guidebook as a roadmap for replicable and scalable exemplary practices, aiming to guide businesses in assessing their gender equality impact.

As we reflect on the strides taken and the journey ahead, it is clear that fostering gender equality within the corporate realm is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity. The collective efforts of businesses, guided by the principles and insights from the UN Global Compact's report, hold the promise of building a more inclusive and equitable business landscape, paving the way for sustainable development that benefits everyone.