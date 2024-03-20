UN Deposit-Taking Sacco Reports Strong Growth in Loan Book and Revenue

UN Deposit-Taking Sacco has reported impressive financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2023. The Sacco witnessed a notable 10.6% increase in the size of its loan book, reaching KSh 11.096 billion. This growth was accompanied by a significant uptick in total revenue, which surged by 13% to KSh 2.197 billion, fueled by increased interest on loans and advances, as well as investment income.

Advertisment

Managing Interest Expenses and Member Benefits

Despite the growth in revenue, interest expense on member deposits rose by 5% to KSh 1.29 billion, driven by a 9% growth in member deposits. However, the Sacco remains committed to providing value to its members, with plans to disburse KSh 1.3 billion in interest on deposits and dividends.

Expansion of Membership and Financial Assets

Advertisment

UN Sacco experienced a substantial increase in membership, up by 9.7% to 6,916 members. Members' deposits also grew significantly by nearly 9%, reaching KSh 13.7 billion. Furthermore, the Sacco's total assets expanded from KSh 16.16 billion in 2022 to KSh 17.97 billion in 2023, reflecting its strong financial position and continued growth trajectory.

Strategic Investment Diversification

In a bid to boost revenue while mitigating risk, UN Deposit-Taking Sacco has diversified its investment portfolio. This includes venturing into government instruments such as treasury bills and bonds, which offer attractive returns with lower risk profiles. This strategic move underscores the Sacco's commitment to maximizing returns for its members while maintaining prudent risk management practices.

Serving the UN Community Since 1975

Established in 1975 with 131 members, UN Deposit-Taking Sacco has been dedicated to serving UN staff and their immediate family members, as well as staff members of UN-affiliated bodies. With a rich history of providing financial solutions and fostering financial inclusion, the Sacco continues to play a vital role in supporting the financial well-being of its members and the broader UN community.