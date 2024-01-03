UN Assistant Secretary General Urges Sri Lanka to Simplify Taxpayer Registration

The United Nations Assistant Secretary General, Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, underscored the significance of streamlining the taxpayer registration process to broaden the tax base and augment the number of taxpayers during an interactive session with Sri Lanka’s Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe. She championed the digital transition of the registration process to boost voluntary compliance and proposed that reassuring individuals that registration for a Tax Identification Number (TIN) doesn’t inevitably make them responsible for income tax could encourage more registrations.

Drawing Lessons from Success Stories

Ms. Wignaraja referred to Bangladesh’s experience where tax policy reforms and digital transformation led to the heightened efficiency of the National Revenue Board. She advised Sri Lanka to adopt similar strategies for enhancing its tax system. State Minister Semasinghe acknowledged the ongoing efforts to digitize Sri Lanka’s tax system and highlighted the current intensive reform process that prevents specific group reliefs.

A Gratitude and Ongoing Reforms

The discourse also touched on Sri Lanka’s appreciation for international assistance in its debt restructuring. On the domestic front, there is an emphasis on the need to educate the public about the new Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase, taxpayer and TIN registration, and VAT exemptions.

Penalty for Non-compliance

Effective from 1 January, the Department of Inland Revenue issued a warning that individuals who have not obtained a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) will be subjected to a penalty not exceeding Rs 50,000.