Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Launches in Turkiye, Marks European Market Entry

Ultraviolette Automotive, an innovative player in the electric vehicle sector, has officially extended its geographical footprint to Europe, starting with Turkiye. The company unveiled its flagship electric motorcycle, the Ultraviolette F77, at the Motobike Istanbul 2024, through a partnership with K-Rides, a subsidiary of the Kibar Holding conglomerate. This strategic move not only diversifies Ultraviolette's global presence but also introduces the Turkish market to a new era of electric mobility.

Strategic Partnership for Market Penetration

At the heart of Ultraviolette's expansion into the Turkish market is its collaboration with K-Rides. This alliance is pivotal, considering Kibar Holding's established reputation and extensive network in Turkiye. Gökhan Lokmanoğlu, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Kibar Holding, highlighted the synergy between K-Rides’ mission to feature high-performance, uniquely designed brands and Ultraviolette’s pioneering status in electric vehicle innovation. Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-Founder of Ultraviolette, expressed excitement about entering the dynamic Turkish market, emphasizing the global interest the F77 has garnered since its launch in 2022.

Ultraviolette F77: A Closer Look at the Features

The Ultraviolette F77 stands out with its aviation-inspired design, robust performance, and an impressive suite of technological advancements. Powered by a 30 kW PMS electric motor, it delivers 100 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 152 kmph. Its 10.3 kWh battery pack, the largest in India’s electric two-wheeler segment, promises a range of 307 km on a single charge. The motorcycle is also equipped with a 5-inch TFT instrument console, smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, rider telematics, a 9-axis IMU, and dual-channel ABS, catering to the modern rider’s demands for both performance and connectivity. Available in multiple variants, the F77’s price ranges from ₹3.80 lakh to ₹4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Implications and Future Prospects

This launch signifies more than just a new product introduction in Turkiye; it marks a significant step in Ultraviolette's global expansion strategy. With Europe's growing emphasis on sustainable transportation, the F77's entry into Turkiye through K-Rides could set a precedent for future electric vehicle launches across the continent. Moreover, this move aligns with the increasing consumer interest in electric motorcycles, driven by environmental concerns and the demand for innovative mobility solutions. As Ultraviolette navigates this new chapter, its success in Turkiye could herald a new era for electric motorcycles in Europe, challenging traditional notions of performance and design in the sector.