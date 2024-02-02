Uljanik Brodogradiliste to Auction Majority Stake Amid Bankruptcy

In a pivotal move, the Croatian shipyard Uljanik Brodogradiliste, currently grappling with bankruptcy, has declared the impending auction of its majority share in Uljanik Brodogradnja 1856. The bankruptcy trustee, Loris Rak, has strategically marked the opening bid for the 54.77% stake at 6.9 million euros, a sharp drop from the earlier attempted sale price of 9.7 million euros in the October auction.

Reduced Stake Price to Spur Buyer Interest

The nominal value of this stake stands at 17.7 million euros. The decision to put the stake on auction follows the resolutions passed by the assembly of creditors on January 30 and by the board of creditors on February 2. The move to slash the starting price is a calculated strategy, aimed at kindling buyer interest and facilitating a successful sale.

Previous Attempts at Sale Unsuccessful

Prior sales attempts painted a bleak picture as they were marred by a lack of buyer interest. This lackluster response prompted the decision to reduce the starting price, in hopes of attracting potential investors and expediting the entire process. The fate of the Croatian shipyard now hangs in the balance, as the success or failure of this auction could significantly alter its financial future.

Uljanik's Future Hinges on Auction Outcome

With the bankruptcy proceedings in full swing, the outcome of this auction could determine the course for Uljanik Brodogradiliste's financial recovery or possible dissolution. The shipyard's majority stake in Uljanik Brodogradnja 1856 now stands as a beacon of hope that could possibly turn the tide in the shipyard's favor. As the auction date looms, all eyes are on this pivotal financial event, with potential buyers and industry watchers keenly awaiting the outcome.