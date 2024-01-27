Ukrainian Council for Entrepreneurship Support Holds Inaugural Meeting

The inaugural meeting of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support in Ukraine took place, marking a momentous step towards enhanced communication between the Ukrainian government and its entrepreneurs. The meeting was presided over by Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Formation of the Council

The council is an assembly of eminent Ukrainian entrepreneurs including Oleh Horokhovskyi, Kostiantyn Yefymenko, Taras Kytsmei, Viacheslav Klymov, Oleksander Konotopskyi, Artem Borodatiuk, and Dmytro Oliinyk. The formation of this council is a response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announcement on January 26th regarding the creation of the Ukrainian Economic Platform.

Meeting Highlights

The meeting's agenda was centered on two key issues: the organization of future work and the 'Made in Ukraine' initiative by President Zelenskyy. Oleh Horokhovskyi, CEO of monobank, stated that the council's activities would officially begin the following week.

What This Means for Ukraine

The establishment of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support and its objectives illustrate a strategic move by the Ukrainian government towards engaging more proactively with the business community. The aim is to foster economic development and provide robust support to local enterprises, thereby boosting the 'Made in Ukraine' initiative and facilitating better communication between the government and entrepreneurs.