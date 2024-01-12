UK Space Agency Reports Reduction in Gender Pay Gap, Develops Action Plan

As the year unfolds, the UK Space Agency reveals a slight yet promising decrease in its gender pay gap (GPG). The mean ordinary GPG has seen a reduction by 0.4 percentage points, bringing it down to 10.0%, while the median ordinary GPG has decreased by 1.9 percentage points to 16.1%. This subtle decline reflects the Agency’s steadfast commitment to fostering gender pay equality.

Surge in Bonus Gap

Despite the advancement in ordinary GPG, the Agency noted an upswing in the mean and median bonus gaps compared to the previous year. The mean bonus gap now stands at 27.7%, and the median at 20.8%. Remarkably, these figures still paint a brighter picture compared to the overall Civil Service, which posted a mean bonus GPG of 27.4% and a median of 37.1% for the year 2022.

The Gender Distribution Dilemma

The Agency acknowledges the intricate role of gender distribution within its grades in shaping the average salaries across genders. The current scenario, with a higher number of women in lower grades and men in senior roles, has been identified as a primary driver of the GPG. The Agency also pointed out that due to its relatively small size, minor staffing changes, especially at higher grades, can significantly oscillate the gender distribution.

‘Our Approach’ to Narrowing the Gap

Addressing the GPG is far from being a straightforward task. Recognizing this, the Agency has designed an Action Plan, outlining a series of measures targeted at bridging the gap. While the specific steps of ‘Our Approach’ to reduce the GPG are not detailed in the summary, the plan includes reviewing recruitment processes and ensuring inclusive campaigns. The Agency’s efforts are a testament to the growing global imperative of gender pay equality.