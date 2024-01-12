en English
Business

UK Space Agency Reports Reduction in Gender Pay Gap, Develops Action Plan

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
As the year unfolds, the UK Space Agency reveals a slight yet promising decrease in its gender pay gap (GPG). The mean ordinary GPG has seen a reduction by 0.4 percentage points, bringing it down to 10.0%, while the median ordinary GPG has decreased by 1.9 percentage points to 16.1%. This subtle decline reflects the Agency’s steadfast commitment to fostering gender pay equality.

Surge in Bonus Gap

Despite the advancement in ordinary GPG, the Agency noted an upswing in the mean and median bonus gaps compared to the previous year. The mean bonus gap now stands at 27.7%, and the median at 20.8%. Remarkably, these figures still paint a brighter picture compared to the overall Civil Service, which posted a mean bonus GPG of 27.4% and a median of 37.1% for the year 2022.

The Gender Distribution Dilemma

The Agency acknowledges the intricate role of gender distribution within its grades in shaping the average salaries across genders. The current scenario, with a higher number of women in lower grades and men in senior roles, has been identified as a primary driver of the GPG. The Agency also pointed out that due to its relatively small size, minor staffing changes, especially at higher grades, can significantly oscillate the gender distribution.

‘Our Approach’ to Narrowing the Gap

Addressing the GPG is far from being a straightforward task. Recognizing this, the Agency has designed an Action Plan, outlining a series of measures targeted at bridging the gap. While the specific steps of ‘Our Approach’ to reduce the GPG are not detailed in the summary, the plan includes reviewing recruitment processes and ensuring inclusive campaigns. The Agency’s efforts are a testament to the growing global imperative of gender pay equality.

Business
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

