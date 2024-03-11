UK Financial Regulator Allows Launch of Cryptoasset-Backed ETNs for Professional Investors

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of Britain announced on Monday its decision not to object to requests from recognized investment exchanges to introduce UK-listed exchange-traded notes (ETNs) backed by cryptoassets.

These products will be exclusively available for professional investors, including authorized investment firms and credit institutions operating in financial markets.

Conditions for Launching Cryptoasset-Backed ETNs

According to the statement issued by the FCA, exchanges seeking to launch cryptoasset-backed ETNs must ensure orderly trading and provide adequate protection for investors. The FCA emphasized that these crypto ETNs meet all requirements for UK listings, underscoring the importance of adherence to regulatory standards and investor safeguards.

Considerations for Professional Investors

The FCA highlighted that professional investors now have access to greater insights and data derived from an extended period of trading history. This enhanced understanding enables them to make informed decisions regarding the suitability of crypto ETNs for their risk appetite. However, the FCA reiterated its stance that crypto ETNs and derivatives are unsuitable for retail consumers due to the inherent risks they pose.

Continued Warnings and Regulatory Measures

While permitting the launch of cryptoasset-backed ETNs for professional investors, the FCA underscored the high-risk nature of cryptoassets and the lack of comprehensive regulation governing their use. The regulator cautioned individuals about the speculative nature of investing in cryptoassets, emphasizing the possibility of losing all invested funds.

Additionally, the FCA affirmed its commitment to maintaining the ban on crypto ETNs and derivatives for retail consumers, citing the potential harm associated with these products.