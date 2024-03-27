UK Car Production Accelerates: 14% Rise in February with Boost from Electrified Vehicles

UK car production has seen a significant uptick, recording a 14% increase in February, marking the sixth consecutive month of growth. This surge is attributed to robust demand both domestically and internationally, with nearly 80,000 vehicles manufactured, the highest February output since 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The shift towards electrified vehicles is playing a crucial role in this growth, with more than a third of the cars produced last month being battery electric, plug-in hybrid, or hybrid models.

Demand Drives Production

Domestic market output witnessed a remarkable 58% growth, while exports, comprising three-quarters of the total production, continued to thrive. The European Union was the primary recipient of UK car exports, followed by the US, China, Australia, and Turkey. This international demand underscores the global appeal of British-built cars and highlights the industry's successful adaptation to changing consumer preferences towards electrified vehicles.

Transition to Electrification

The UK car industry is in the midst of a significant transition, moving away from internal combustion engine vehicles towards electrified alternatives. This shift is backed by substantial investment commitments made last year, reflecting the industry's proactive approach to embracing sustainable automotive technologies. SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes emphasized the importance of maintaining the UK's industrial competitiveness to secure new models and technologies, especially in a year that could see heightened political activity.

With a 17.8% increase in car production in the first two months of the year, the UK has experienced its best start since 2021. However, the SMMT cautions that production volumes may become more variable in the forthcoming months as manufacturers phase out some long-standing models to introduce new electric variants.