en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UiPath Inc’s Stock Fluctuates Amid Strong Growth Potential

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
UiPath Inc’s Stock Fluctuates Amid Strong Growth Potential

A significant player in the Technology Sector, UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH), kicked off its trading session with a 2.66% drop, opening at a stock price of $25.49. The day saw fluctuations, hitting a high of $25.74 and a low of $24.75, before eventually closing at $25.52. Despite the recent dip, the company’s stock has experienced a roller-coaster ride, spanning a 52-week range from $10.98 to $26.52.

UiPath’s Financial Performance and Market Standing

UiPath, with an impressive sales growth of 68.17% over the last five years, has also displayed a remarkable average yearly earnings per share growth of 239.06%. The company has a total of $474.16 million outstanding shares, with a float of $418.85 million. It employs 3,833 people, contributing significantly to the tech industry’s employment rate.

Despite a gross margin of +82.86, UiPath’s operating and pretax margins stand in the negative, at -30.69 and -30.00 respectively. The company’s financial structure also reveals insider ownership at 26.01%, with institutional ownership at 55.05%. Recent insider transactions included a sale of 10,000 shares by the GC & Chief Legal Officer and a sale of 40,000 shares by the Chief Financial Officer.

Analyst Ratings and Future Projections

William Blair analysts initiated the stock at Outperform, emphasizing UiPath’s strong position in workflow automation and process optimization markets. The company’s multi-product platform and expansion into new opportunities are expected to fuel sustainable growth and expanding margins in the coming years.

Wall Street experts predict an EPS of 0.12 for the current fiscal year, with a significant increase projected to 239.06% for the next fiscal year. Over the next five years, EPS is estimated to increase by 46.20%. UiPath’s key performance metrics include a quick ratio of 4.33, a price to sales ratio of 11.61, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 58.18.

Looking Forward

UiPath’s stock, with a 50-day Moving Average of $20.30 and a 200-day Moving Average of $17.36, reflects a market capitalization of $14.06 billion. Despite a net income of $-328,350 K, the company has shown significant resilience and potential for growth, with sales totaling $1,059 million. As the company continues to expand its reach and innovate within the tech sector, investors and market watchers will keenly anticipate its performance in the coming quarters.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year Ushers in Financial Guidance, Record Tesla Sales, and Labor Strife

By Bijay Laxmi

New Year's Sales 2024: Unprecedented Discounts Across Multiple Categories

By BNN Correspondents

Keelham Farm Shop Shuts Down: A Victim of Economic Pressures

By Dil Bar Irshad

James River Group Holdings Ltd: Stock Price Dips Amid Lawsuit and Rating Downgrade

By Saboor Bayat

Morgan Stanley Acquires Significant Stake in NKT A/S ...
@Business · 3 mins
Morgan Stanley Acquires Significant Stake in NKT A/S ...
heart comment 0
South Dakota’s NorthWestern Energy Proposes 11.4% Rate Hike amid Regulatory Negotiations

By BNN Correspondents

South Dakota's NorthWestern Energy Proposes 11.4% Rate Hike amid Regulatory Negotiations
Citigroup Inc’s Stock Experiences Slight Fluctuations; Predicted to Double Over Next Three Years

By Hadeel Hashem

Citigroup Inc's Stock Experiences Slight Fluctuations; Predicted to Double Over Next Three Years
Morgan Stanley Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S

By Wojciech Zylm

Morgan Stanley Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S
Bell Wireless Customers Brace for Price Hike in February 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bell Wireless Customers Brace for Price Hike in February 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
1 min
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
1 min
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
1 min
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
2 mins
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
3 mins
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
3 mins
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
3 mins
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
3 mins
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
3 mins
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app