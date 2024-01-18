en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UF AWARDS MEA 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Online Trading and Fintech Industries

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
UF AWARDS MEA 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Online Trading and Fintech Industries

Excellence found its recognition at the UF AWARDS MEA 2024, a celebratory event that brought together the best in the online trading and fintech industries of the Middle East and Africa region. The ceremony, held at the eminent Dubai World Trade Centre on January 17th, was a part of the iFX EXPO DUBAI 2024. With a record-breaking turnout, the event marked a significant occasion for the industry, with awards distributed across diverse categories.

Award Categories and Winners

Every award at the ceremony was a testament to the commitment and innovation of the companies in the industry. The prestigious awards were given to companies that impressed both industry peers and fintech enthusiasts. The winners included cTrader by Spotware for BEST ALGO TRADING SOLUTION, Capital Wallet as BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER, Kangaroo IT Solutions for BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER, Centroid Solutions as BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION, and Match-Prime Liquidity for BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER.

Impact and Future of UF Awards

The UF AWARDS MEA 2024 did more than just recognize the winners; it amplified their credibility and opened new avenues for them within the industry. The CEO of UF Agency, Dusan Camilovic, expressed his gratitude to participants and supporters, and extended his congratulations to the winners for their remarkable achievements. The UF AWARDS, organized by UF Agency, a part of the Ultimate Fintech Group, is set to carry on this tradition of recognition and celebration with the next event scheduled for the Latin America region later in the year.

0
Business
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
59 seconds ago
Betting on Scandal: A Journalist's Unconventional Approach Raises Questions
Independent investigative journalist, Chris Brunet, uncovered a scandal that sent shockwaves through academia’s hallowed halls, leading to the resignation of Claudine Gay, former Harvard President. The plagiarism and data fabrication allegations, meticulously exposed by Brunet, painted an alarming picture of academic deception at one of the world’s most prestigious institutions. However, the timeline of Gay’s
Betting on Scandal: A Journalist's Unconventional Approach Raises Questions
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
13 mins ago
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
27 mins ago
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
1 min ago
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
3 mins ago
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
7 mins ago
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
Latest Headlines
World News
Lucas Lockwood to Face Hearing for Goalie Interference: A Test for Player Safety in NHL
31 seconds
Lucas Lockwood to Face Hearing for Goalie Interference: A Test for Player Safety in NHL
14th Annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run: A Tribute to Courage and Community Support
50 seconds
14th Annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run: A Tribute to Courage and Community Support
Lalu Yadav's Kin Nagendra Embroiled in Patna Extortion Case
2 mins
Lalu Yadav's Kin Nagendra Embroiled in Patna Extortion Case
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
2 mins
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
3 mins
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
Retirement Flexibility and Sports Enthusiasm: NFL Playoffs Meet NCAA Milestones
3 mins
Retirement Flexibility and Sports Enthusiasm: NFL Playoffs Meet NCAA Milestones
Testimonies Shed Light on Imran Khan's Toshakhana Case
3 mins
Testimonies Shed Light on Imran Khan's Toshakhana Case
Diverse Candidate Pool Marks New Hampshire's First-in-the-Nation Primary
8 mins
Diverse Candidate Pool Marks New Hampshire's First-in-the-Nation Primary
Host Cell Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Virions: Unraveling the Role of RNA-binding Proteins
8 mins
Host Cell Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Virions: Unraveling the Role of RNA-binding Proteins
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app