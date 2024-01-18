UF AWARDS MEA 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Online Trading and Fintech Industries

Excellence found its recognition at the UF AWARDS MEA 2024, a celebratory event that brought together the best in the online trading and fintech industries of the Middle East and Africa region. The ceremony, held at the eminent Dubai World Trade Centre on January 17th, was a part of the iFX EXPO DUBAI 2024. With a record-breaking turnout, the event marked a significant occasion for the industry, with awards distributed across diverse categories.

Award Categories and Winners

Every award at the ceremony was a testament to the commitment and innovation of the companies in the industry. The prestigious awards were given to companies that impressed both industry peers and fintech enthusiasts. The winners included cTrader by Spotware for BEST ALGO TRADING SOLUTION, Capital Wallet as BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER, Kangaroo IT Solutions for BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER, Centroid Solutions as BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION, and Match-Prime Liquidity for BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER.

Impact and Future of UF Awards

The UF AWARDS MEA 2024 did more than just recognize the winners; it amplified their credibility and opened new avenues for them within the industry. The CEO of UF Agency, Dusan Camilovic, expressed his gratitude to participants and supporters, and extended his congratulations to the winners for their remarkable achievements. The UF AWARDS, organized by UF Agency, a part of the Ultimate Fintech Group, is set to carry on this tradition of recognition and celebration with the next event scheduled for the Latin America region later in the year.