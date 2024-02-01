Udit Singh Appointed as New CEO of Fiji Revenue and Customs Service

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) has a new helmsman, Udit Singh, who takes the helm as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment, announced by FRCS chairperson Shiri Gounder, brings to the table a leader applauded for his profound experience in business transformation, financial management, and leadership.

Unraveling Udit Singh's Professional Journey

Prior to his new role, Singh was at the forefront of Milk Test NZ, a subsidiary of Fonterra, serving as the CEO. His professional trajectory spans across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, primary industry, food, and the environment. As a seasoned business leader, Singh's expertise extends to scaling and transforming organizations, fostering revenue growth, and driving company transformation and market development.

Adding Value to FRCS

Shiri Gounder, the FRCS chairperson, highlighted Singh's track record in governance, strategy, finance, and operations. The appointment of Singh is seen as a strategic move aimed at transforming FRCS into an effective service-driven tax, customs, and border protection agency. Singh's focus on operational excellence aligns with this vision, and his leadership is expected to steer FRCS towards increased profitability.

Academic Credentials of the New CEO

Adding to his extensive professional experience, Singh carries impressive academic credentials. He holds a degree in Accounting and Economics from the University of the South Pacific, a CPA from the Australian Society of Certified Public Accountants, an ACA from the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants, and is an Associate of the New Zealand Institute of Company Directors. These qualifications further cement his position as the right choice for the FRCS leadership role.