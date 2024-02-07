UConn's MSA Program Earns National Recognition in 2024 Rankings

The University of Connecticut's Master of Science in Accounting (MSA) program has been recognized as the 9th best online non-MBA business graduate program in the nation by U.S. News and World Report in their 2024 rankings. This continues a decade-long tradition of high rankings for the UConn MSA program, a testament to its enduring commitment to quality and innovation in online education.

UConn MSA: A Tradition of Excellence

Founded 25 years ago, the UConn MSA program has been instrumental in equipping students with the necessary accounting credit hours to pursue a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license. The program's reputation is further bolstered by several of its alumni receiving the prestigious Elijah Watt Sells Award from the American Institute of CPAs for scoring among the best in the nation on their first CPA exam attempt.

Continuous Innovation and High Standards

The UConn MSA program's continuous high rankings are a testament to its commitment to high standards and continuous innovation in online education. In a recent move to align with the redesigned CPA exam, the program introduced two new certificates in tax and financial reporting, demonstrating its proactive approach in staying ahead of industry trends.

Reputation and Accreditation

The UConn School of Business, which houses the MSA program, is AACSB accredited, a mark of quality and consistency in business education. U.S. News' rankings are based on several indicators of excellence like faculty credentials, student engagement, class size, and graduation rates, all of which UConn's MSA program excels in.