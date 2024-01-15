en English
Bangladesh

UCIL Launches ‘Dhalai Special Cement’ in Bangladesh: A Game-Changer in the Building Material Sector

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
UCIL Launches ‘Dhalai Special Cement’ in Bangladesh: A Game-Changer in the Building Material Sector

Unique Cement Industries Ltd (UCIL), a constituent of the Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has rolled out a novel type of blended cement, christened ‘Dhalai Special Cement’, in the Bangladesh market. This innovative cement variant is engineered specifically to cater to the infrastructural development requisites of Bangladesh, promising to revolutionize the building material sector with its distinctive attributes. The product marked its debut during the inauguration of the showroom, ‘Khalique Trading Co.’, located in Syedpur.

A Blend of Strength and Durability

Dhalai Special Cement amalgamates the features of both Portland Composite Cement (PCC) and Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC). It guarantees twice the ruggedness of conventional PCC cements, exhibiting a progressive increase in strength over time. This special type of blended cement is an ideal choice for casting roofs, floors, columns, and beams in any construction, thereby expanding the possibilities in the building material sector.

Expedited Hardening and Cost-Effective Construction

Notably, Dhalai Special Cement attains 50% of the 28-day strength of PCC cement within a mere span of two days, and it accomplishes 85% within seven days. This accelerated hardening feature not only curtails the necessity for prolonged shuttering, resulting in substantial cost savings, but also paves the way for initiating internal brickwork at an earlier stage.

Superior Sturdiness

Dhalai Special Cement guarantees approximately 25% more sturdiness compared to PCC cements. With this remarkable strength, it is set to redefine the standards in the construction industry, raising the bar for the quality of building materials. This pioneering product from UCIL is poised to usher in a new epoch in the infrastructural development of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

