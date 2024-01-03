UBS Strengthens Middle East Presence with Strategic Hires

UBS Group AG, the Swiss multinational investment bank, has bolstered its footprint in the Middle East with a strategic leadership reshuffle and new hires. The bank has named Hazem Shawki as the head of Middle East and North Africa investment banking, a role that covers global banking and markets. Shawki brings a wealth of industry experience to his new position, having previously helmed Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s investment banking operations in the region and served at Credit Suisse since 2019. His portfolio includes advising the Saudi wealth fund on its landmark $69 billion stake sale in Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to Saudi Aramco.

Revamping the Dealmaking Unit

The reshuffle at UBS also sees Tara Luthra being assigned the lead role in global banking for the Middle East. Luthra, with a history at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, is expected to bring her vast experience and expertise to the table in her new role. The move is a part of UBS’s strategy to revamp its regional investment banking presence, which has been under wraps since the closure of its dealmaking and advisory operations in 2022.

Strengthening Wealth Management

Concurrently, UBS has fortified its wealth management division by recruiting Bassel Zaouk, a former Deutsche Bank executive. With 17 years of experience and a past role as the firm’s chief country officer in Saudi Arabia, Zaouk’s inclusion in a senior capacity is expected to provide a considerable boost to UBS’s wealth division.

A Competitive Landscape

This strategic move by UBS marks its first major recruitment in the Middle East since acquiring Credit Suisse last year. The appointments come as global banks and wealth managers vie for a slice of the lucrative Persian Gulf region. Institutions like Deutsche Bank and HSBC Holdings Plc have been actively recruiting talent from rivals such as Credit Suisse to capitalize on the region’s substantial oil wealth. The latest developments at UBS are a testimony to this growing competition and the bank’s commitment to expanding its regional footprint.