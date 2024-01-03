en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UBS Strengthens Middle East Presence with Strategic Hires

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
UBS Strengthens Middle East Presence with Strategic Hires

UBS Group AG, the Swiss multinational investment bank, has bolstered its footprint in the Middle East with a strategic leadership reshuffle and new hires. The bank has named Hazem Shawki as the head of Middle East and North Africa investment banking, a role that covers global banking and markets. Shawki brings a wealth of industry experience to his new position, having previously helmed Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s investment banking operations in the region and served at Credit Suisse since 2019. His portfolio includes advising the Saudi wealth fund on its landmark $69 billion stake sale in Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to Saudi Aramco.

Revamping the Dealmaking Unit

The reshuffle at UBS also sees Tara Luthra being assigned the lead role in global banking for the Middle East. Luthra, with a history at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, is expected to bring her vast experience and expertise to the table in her new role. The move is a part of UBS’s strategy to revamp its regional investment banking presence, which has been under wraps since the closure of its dealmaking and advisory operations in 2022.

Strengthening Wealth Management

Concurrently, UBS has fortified its wealth management division by recruiting Bassel Zaouk, a former Deutsche Bank executive. With 17 years of experience and a past role as the firm’s chief country officer in Saudi Arabia, Zaouk’s inclusion in a senior capacity is expected to provide a considerable boost to UBS’s wealth division.

A Competitive Landscape

This strategic move by UBS marks its first major recruitment in the Middle East since acquiring Credit Suisse last year. The appointments come as global banks and wealth managers vie for a slice of the lucrative Persian Gulf region. Institutions like Deutsche Bank and HSBC Holdings Plc have been actively recruiting talent from rivals such as Credit Suisse to capitalize on the region’s substantial oil wealth. The latest developments at UBS are a testimony to this growing competition and the bank’s commitment to expanding its regional footprint.

0
Business
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Work Lunch Culture: A Time to Relax or an Extension of the Workday?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Trademark Protection: The Lifeline of Businesses and the Threat of Cancellation

By Rafia Tasleem

Persistence Rewarded: Former Dubai Resident Wins $1M After 23 Years

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odyssey Investment Partners Announces Key Promotions, Highlighting Commitment to Talent and Growth

By Quadri Adejumo

BP plc ADR Stock: A Look at the Ups and Downs ...
@Business · 1 min
BP plc ADR Stock: A Look at the Ups and Downs ...
heart comment 0
Midlands Private Equity Industry Sees Sharp Decline in Buyouts in 2023

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Midlands Private Equity Industry Sees Sharp Decline in Buyouts in 2023
Lakehouse Capital’s Global Growth Fund Outperforms Benchmark; Highlights Visa and ServiceNow

By Geeta Pillai

Lakehouse Capital's Global Growth Fund Outperforms Benchmark; Highlights Visa and ServiceNow
The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States
Skyward Specialty Partners with Milliman to Enhance Defense Cost Processing

By Saboor Bayat

Skyward Specialty Partners with Milliman to Enhance Defense Cost Processing
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
1 min
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
1 min
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
2 mins
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
2 mins
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
2 mins
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
3 mins
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
4 mins
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
4 mins
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
5 mins
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app