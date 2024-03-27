UBS Completes Sale of Credit Suisse's Securitised Products Business to Apollo Global Management

In line with its commitment to wind-down non-core assets, UBS has finalized the sale of Credit Suisse's securitised products business to Apollo Global Management.

The deal, valued at $8 billion in senior secured financing facilities, is expected to yield a net gain of approximately $300 million for UBS in the first quarter of 2024.

Sign of Progress in Credit Suisse Integration

The agreement with Apollo signals positive momentum in the integration of Credit Suisse, reflecting well on UBS's strategic decisions post the banking group's collapse. Analysts suggest that the smooth execution of the deal underscores early success in the integration process, driving confidence in UBS's ability to navigate complex acquisitions effectively.

Implications for UBS's Financial Strategy

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti emphasized the significance of the deal in freeing up capital from non-core activities and reducing costs and complexity within the business. By divesting Credit Suisse's securitised products business, UBS aims to optimize its financial resources and streamline operations, aligning with its long-term strategic objectives.

Future Outlook and Market Response

While UBS shares have seen an overall increase this year, minor fluctuations were observed in early trading following the announcement of the deal. Nonetheless, the market sentiment remains positive, reflecting investor confidence in UBS's strategic direction and its ability to effectively manage acquisitions and divestments.