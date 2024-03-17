UBS Chairman Opposes Higher Capital Requirements, Calls for Enhanced Regulatory Powers

Colm Kelleher, Chairman of UBS Group AG, has emphasized the need for stronger powers for Switzerland's banking watchdog, Finma, as part of efforts to bolster regulatory oversight in the aftermath of Credit Suisse's collapse.

In an interview marking one year since UBS's acquisition of Credit Suisse, Kelleher underscored the importance of empowering Finma with new instruments, including the authority to fine and dismiss senior managers found lacking in competence or suitability.

Opposition to Higher Capital Requirements

Kelleher reiterated his stance against imposing higher capital requirements on UBS, arguing that such measures would adversely impact shareholders and clients. He cautioned against drawing the wrong lessons from the financial crisis, emphasizing that excessive capitalization would lead to increased banking service costs for clients. Instead, Kelleher advocated for clarifying the relationship between Finma and the central bank to ensure financial stability and effective banking regulation.

Focus on CEO Succession and Integration Efforts

Discussing UBS's ongoing integration with Credit Suisse, Kelleher highlighted CEO Sergio Ermotti's role in managing the integration process, which he estimated would span at least five years. Kelleher emphasized the importance of developing credible successors during this period and underscored efforts to increase diversity within the executive board. He expressed his intention to oversee the CEO change as chairman and emphasized the need for a seamless integration process, particularly in eliminating duplication and merging IT systems.

Future Outlook and Share Valuation

Looking ahead, Kelleher expressed confidence in UBS's growth potential, noting that the company's shares are undervalued compared to global peers like Morgan Stanley. He highlighted the need for UBS's valuation to reflect its status as a global asset manager and warned that delaying investment in UBS shares may result in missed opportunities, projecting a positive outlook for the company's performance by 2025