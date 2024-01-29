UBS and Credit Suisse's Market Share Shrinks, Swiss Fund Market Grows

The Swiss funds market, a vital cog in Europe's financial machine, witnessed a significant shift in 2023. The combined market share of banking giants UBS and Credit Suisse declined to 37.6%, down from 39.3% the previous year.

This dip came on the back of UBS's rescue of Credit Suisse, resulting in a historic merger of the two institutions. However, the consolidation of power has not been welcomed by all, with some investors expressing concerns over large exposure to a single entity.

Anticipated Further Decrease

According to Adrian Schatzmann, the head of the Asset Management Association in Switzerland, this decline is expected to continue. The key reason? The ongoing integration of Credit Suisse into UBS and the imminent merger of their fund offerings. This anticipated decrease underscores the dynamic nature of the financial sector, where even the most established players cannot rest on their laurels.

Beneficiaries of the Shift

But as UBS and Credit Suisse's combined market share in the Swiss funds business contracted, other players have found opportunities to expand. Companies such as Swisscanto, BlackRock, Pictet, and Swiss Life have emerged as beneficiaries of this shift, capitalising on the changing landscape to increase their presence.

Growth amidst Decline

Despite the decline in UBS and Credit Suisse's combined market share, the Swiss fund market experienced overall growth. The total volume rose by 3.7% to 1.37 trillion Swiss francs. Similarly, assets under management in the Swiss asset management market grew by approximately 5% to reach 3.02 trillion. These figures affirm Switzerland's status as the third most important asset management location in Europe, outpaced only by Britain and France.