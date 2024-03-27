UBS Agrees to $8 Billion Asset Sale to Apollo Amid Credit Suisse Carve-Out

UBS Group AG has reached a revised agreement with Apollo Global Management Inc. to sell $8 billion in unwanted assets as part of the carve-out of Credit Suisse’s securitized products group.

The deal marks the conclusion of contentious negotiations and renegotiations between the parties involved.

Financial Implications and Gains

Under the revised deal, UBS is expected to book a net gain of about $300 million in the first quarter, while Credit Suisse anticipates recognizing a net loss of $900 million. Despite the adjustments, Apollo stated that the changes had no economic impact on its end, signaling the resolution of key financial matters.

Accelerated Disposal of Non-Core Assets

The agreement allows UBS to expedite the disposal of unwanted assets inherited from Credit Suisse, facilitating the closure of another chapter in its acquisition process. By streamlining its portfolio and reducing complexity, UBS aims to free up capital from non-core businesses and strengthen its strategic focus.

Conclusion of SPG Transition

The securitized products group, tracing its origins to Wall Street's mortgage-bond scene, underwent a transition to an Apollo subsidiary called Atlas SP. With the completion of the deal, UBS and Apollo move forward with mutual agreement, marking significant progress in their respective strategic objectives.