UBON launches BKH-24 Helmet Bike Mobile Holder: A Game-Changer for Delivery Professionals

The Indian consumer electronics brand UBON has made a new addition to its product line: the UBON BKH-24 Helmet Bike Mobile Holder, an innovative solution tailored for delivery professionals who depend on their bikes for work.

Revolutionizing Delivery Work with UBON BKH-24

UBON's BKH-24 is not just a mobile holder—it's a tool designed with a deep understanding of the needs of its target users. The holder, shaped like a helmet for a unique aesthetic appeal, is packed with features that cater specifically to the needs of delivery riders.

It provides robust protection for smartphones against dust and other elements, ensuring that the devices remain functional and unscathed even in challenging weather conditions. Furthermore, it promises screen visibility even under bright conditions, addressing a common pain point for riders who struggle with impaired visibility on sunny days. Compatibility with a wide range of devices is another feather in its cap, making it a versatile choice for riders using different smartphone models.

Functionality Merges with Aesthetics

While functionality is at the core of UBON BKH-24, the mobile holder does not compromise on aesthetics. Its helmet-shaped design, available in black and blue options, adds a dash of style to the product, making it an attractive accessory for tech-savvy, avant-garde individuals.

The holder is also rainproof and features a sunshade, further enhancing its usability in varying weather conditions. Adjustable viewing angles add to the product's convenience, allowing users to adjust the screen for optimal visibility as per their preference.

Affordable Innovation for Increased Efficiency

Co-Founder Lalit Arora has emphasized the importance of understanding the requirements of delivery riders. The UBON BKH-24 is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the efficiency and comfort of its customers.

Priced at a pocket-friendly Rs.999, the UBON BKH-24 Helmet Bike Mobile Holder is not just an affordable accessory—it's an essential tool that promises to make the lives of delivery riders easier. The product is available at authorized UBON retailers and online stores.

With this product, UBON continues to lead in the delivery industry, demonstrating its focus on providing solutions that are both innovative and practical. The UBON BKH-24 Helmet Bike Mobile Holder is a clear indication of UBON's dedication to enhancing user experience through thoughtful design and technological innovation.