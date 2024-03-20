Uber Leads $100 Million Funding Round for Mobility Fintech Moove

Moove, a pioneering mobility fintech, has achieved a significant milestone with the closure of a $100 million funding round in its Series B financing. Led by Uber and backed by a consortium of investors, including Mubadala, The Latest Ventures, Africinvest, Palm Drive Capital, Triatlum Advisors AG, and Future Africa, the funding round elevates Moove's valuation to an impressive $750 million.

A Visionary Journey: From Founding to Expansion

Founded in 2020 by Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, Moove has rapidly expanded its presence across nine markets, including Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana. The infusion of capital marks a pivotal moment for the startup, empowering it to broaden its offerings and introduce 45,000 new vehicles to its platform. Moove's founder, Ladi Delano, expressed confidence in the transformative impact of the funding, emphasizing the company's commitment to profitability and operational excellence.

Strategic Partnerships and Sustainable Innovation

Uber's strategic investment in Moove signifies its commitment to solidifying its position in the African mobility market. With plans to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) and expand into 16 markets by 2025, Moove is poised to drive sustainable innovation and propel the continent towards a more environmentally friendly future. The synergy between Uber and Moove reflects a shared vision for enhancing mobility solutions and fostering economic empowerment across Africa.

Driving Economic Empowerment and Market Growth

Moove's innovative model, which enables potential drivers to purchase vehicles over four years, has revolutionized the ride-hailing and logistics sectors. By providing drivers with access to affordable financing options and helping them improve their credit scores, Moove has unlocked new opportunities for economic empowerment and market growth. Uber's investment in Moove not only represents a strategic market expansion play but also underscores the transformative potential of fintech-driven solutions in Africa's burgeoning mobility sector.

As Moove continues its upward trajectory, fueled by ambitious growth plans and strategic partnerships, the future of mobility in Africa promises to be more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous than ever before.