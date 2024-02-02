UAE's Work Culture Shift: Balancing Parenthood and Profession

In the bustling city of Dubai, former investment banker Saran Sow found her calling, not in the realm of finance, but in the domain of event management. She founded Afro Baobab Events after a life-altering move to Dubai and a decision to be a stay-at-home mother. However, her journey is not an isolated one. It reflects an underlying shift in the UAE's work culture, aiming to harmonize parenthood and professional life.

Reimagining Work-Life Balance

Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, a member of the Federal National Council (FNC), has recently proposed flexible working hours for mothers with children under 10. This proposal, if implemented, would allow mothers to split their working hours between office and home, thus delivering a more harmonious work-life balance. Saran Sow, who struggled with re-entering the workforce after becoming a mother, ardently supports this plan.

Entrepreneurship and Parenthood: A Symbiotic Relationship

Rumana Mowjee, another expatriate mother, shares a similar story. She moved to the UAE and seized the opportunity to open a Gymboree Play & Music master franchise. This entrepreneurial venture not only enabled her to pursue a meaningful career but also gave her the flexibility to spend quality time with her children.

Introducing Parent-Friendly Policies

The UAE is witnessing a proliferation of companies adopting family-friendly policies. The PFL (Parent-Friendly Label) programme encourages such initiatives. Tappy Toes Nursery, an exemplar of this movement, offers generous parental leave and free childcare to its employees. Similarly, White Label Media, under the leadership of Shraddha Barot Amariei, provides its employees with paid maternity leave, remote work options, and support during significant life events, like weddings and family health issues.

The proposed flexible working hours for mothers and the growing adoption of family-friendly policies underscore a broader trend in the UAE. It's a testament to the nation's commitment to supporting working parents, particularly mothers, enabling them to maintain a work-life balance while staying active in the workforce.