By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
UAE's MoHRE Enforces Expanded Emiratisation Targets Across Companies

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has initiated a new Cabinet Decision to expand the Emiratisation targets across companies. The move brings over 12,000 firms with a workforce of 20 to 49 employees under the directive. These companies, spanning 14 key economic sectors, are now obligated to hire at least one UAE citizen in 2024 and another in 2025. The sectors included in this measure are those demonstrating substantial growth and capable of offering promising employment opportunities to Emirati professionals.

Increasing Emiratisation Targets

MoHRE’s new directive is an addition to existing Emiratisation efforts that focus on larger firms with 50 or more employees. These larger entities are already obligated to increase the Emiratisation of skilled jobs by 2% annually. The latest move is designed to promote economic growth and workforce inclusivity, by integrating more UAE nationals into the country’s burgeoning economic sectors.

Support and Compliance

MoHRE has called on the affected companies to promptly meet these new targets. Companies are required to register on the Nafis platform, a platform offering support in finding qualified Emirati professionals. In addition to this, MoHRE will conduct training workshops to assist companies in achieving their targets. The objective is to ensure a smooth transition and adherence to the new Emiratisation targets.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Companies that fail to meet their Emiratisation targets will face substantial financial penalties beginning in January 2025. The exact amount of the penalty will depend on the year of non-compliance. This stringent measure underscores the seriousness of the UAE’s commitment to promoting Emiratisation and integrating UAE nationals into the workforce.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

