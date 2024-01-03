UAE’s FSRA Updates Guidance on Terrorist and Proliferation Financing Red Flags

In line with global efforts to combat illicit financing, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market has released an updated guidance on red flags for terrorist and proliferation financing. The revised guidelines include specific pointers for virtual assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), underpinning the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to align with international legislation.

Aligning with National and Global Resolutions

The FSRA’s update builds on the foundation laid by the UAE Cabinet Resolution No. (74) of 2020 and the United Nations Security Council resolutions aimed at preventing and countering the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. This move demonstrates the UAE’s intent to stay abreast with international norms and standards, including the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Travel Rule related to virtual asset transactions.

Aimed at Enhancing Compliance

The revised guidelines are designed to assist relevant entities, such as financial institutions and VASPs, in identifying and responding to suspicious transactions potentially linked to terrorism financing (TF) and proliferation financing (PF). It emphasizes the necessity of incorporating the latest red flag indicators into their screening systems, thereby ensuring compliance with federal anti-money laundering (AML) legislation and targeted financial sanctions (TFS). The FSRA has reiterated that compliance with these updated red flags is mandatory, and it will not hesitate to take action against any instances of non-compliance.

Applicable Across All Registered Entities

In December 2023, the FSRA stressed that all companies registered in ADGM, irrespective of their offshore or free zone status, must abide by UAE AML/TFS regulations. This highlights the UAE’s commitment to maintaining a robust regulatory framework that is resilient to the risks associated with money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

These updates come in response to global trends and the need to enhance transparency in virtual currency transactions, notably in light of the proposed regulations by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) aimed at countering terrorist financing. With these guidelines, the UAE continues to fortify its defenses against illicit financing, reinforcing its position as a trusted and compliant member of the global financial system.