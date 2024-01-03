en English
Business

UAE Updates Fee Structure for Patents and Designs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Economy’s Innovation and Industrial Property Development Department has revealed a significant update to the country’s patent and design fee schedule. This change, captured in Cabinet Resolution No. 112 of 2023, revises sections of Cabinet Resolution No. 20 of 2020, and comes into effect on January 15, 2024.

New Fee Structure

Published in the official gazette number 763 on November 15, 2023, the updated regulations introduce a new fee structure for patents in the UAE. From January 15th, intellectual property owners can validate European patents in Georgia by paying a 200 EUR validation fee to the European Patent Office (EPO) and submitting a full application translated into Georgian.

Renewal Fees

The changes also include the payment of renewal fees for validated patents to the Georgian Patent Office. The schedule for such payments will align with that used for national patents. This adjustment is part of the broader modifications to the existing fee schedule.

Informational Workshop

To ensure stakeholders fully understand these changes and their impact, the UAE’s Ministry of Economy has planned an informational workshop. This initiative is aimed at demystifying the new fee structure and providing clarity on its implications for patent and design owners.

The move to restructure fees is a significant step in the UAE’s drive to foster innovation and protect intellectual property rights. It underscores the nation’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for inventors and businesses, thereby bolstering its status as a hub for creativity and technological advancement.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

