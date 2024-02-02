UAE Tops the Chart as Most Preferred Destination for International Talent: Deel Report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a nation known for its glistening skyscrapers and high-tech cities, has now added another feather to its cap. According to Deel's Annual Global Hiring Report, the UAE has emerged as the top choice for international talent seeking employment visas. The report, a comprehensive analysis of data from hundreds of thousands of global contracts across 160 countries, underscores the UAE's strategic position as a global business hub.

The Allure of the UAE

The UAE's rise to prominence is not a matter of chance. Its strategic location, pro-business environment, and commitment to technological advancement have made it a magnet for skilled professionals worldwide. Furthermore, the nation's multicultural workforce adds to its appeal, creating a vibrant ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth. The report indicates that the most sought-after roles in the UAE span a wide spectrum of industries, from financial services and tech sectors to management consulting and marketing & advertising. Among these, Management Consultant, Content Manager, Software Engineer, Influencer Marketing Manager, and Strategy Director positions stand out as particularly in demand.

Global Talent Migration Patterns

While the UAE is attracting talent on a global scale, the report also sheds light on the top hiring countries for UAE-based companies. France, the UAE itself, India, Turkey, and the United Kingdom top the list, highlighting the UAE's commitment to cultivating a diverse and multinational workforce. Tarek Salam, Head of Expansion at Deel, emphasized this aspect, remarking on the UAE's transformation into a bustling business hub and its appeal to a diverse, multicultural talent pool.

UAE Professionals Making Their Mark

The report's findings also underscore the international clout of UAE professionals. There is significant demand for UAE talent in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, particularly in the tech and financial services sectors. Roles such as Software Engineer, Sales Executive, Marketing Manager, Account Manager, and Full Stack Developer are especially sought-after. This trend confirms that the UAE is not just a recipient of global talent but a significant contributor as well, reinforcing its status as a global powerhouse in business and technology.