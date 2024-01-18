UAE Rolls Out New Federal Law to Boost Public-Private Partnerships

In an ambitious move to galvanize private sector involvement in national developmental and strategic projects, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rolled out a new federal law governing public-private partnerships (PPPs). The law, which took effect on December 1, was announced by the state news agency WAM. While individual emirates like Dubai have their PPP frameworks, the federal law seeks to standardize and promote PPPs at the national level, especially for projects spearheaded by federal entities and funded partially or entirely by the private sector.

Boosting Private Sector Participation

The law, Federal Decree Law No. 12 of 2023, is designed to stimulate private sector entities to contribute to developmental and strategic projects, increase their investment in federal government projects, and facilitate efficient implementation of strategic projects. A key focus is the transfer of technical knowledge and expertise from the private sector to federal entities and the training of public sector employees for project management and operations.

The new law is expected to fast-track the implementation of projects, reduce financial and operational risks for the government, transform the management of infrastructure projects and public services, and enhance the competitiveness of projects on the local, regional, and global stages.

Driving Economic Growth and Development

This legislation is part of the UAE's broader strategy to stimulate growth in the smaller emirates and diversify income sources beyond the traditional reliance on oil and gas. The law also aims to provide the community with world-class services at the best value, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of public services.

The law outlines various types of partnership projects and includes exemptions for certain projects and entities. The collaboration between the public and private sectors is expected to yield numerous benefits and revolutionize the relationship between the two sectors.

UAE: An Attractive Destination for FDI

Furthermore, the UAE has become an appealing destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), recording the highest FDI inflow at US 22.7 billion, a 10% increase from the previous year. The UAE has established trade agreements with major global players such as India and China, resulting in significant growth in bilateral trade. The UAE has also seen a diverse range of investors, including international tech entrepreneurs.

The healthcare, industrial, and renewable energy sectors in the UAE are growing, presenting compelling investment opportunities. The UAE's industrial sector contributed AED197bn (53.6bn USD) to the country's GDP in 2023, achieving 30% of the Operation 300bn target. Industrial exports grew by 17%, with a 7% growth in productivity.