UAE Closes Second African Trade Agreement in a Week, Boosting Economic Diversification Efforts

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has successfully finalized negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with the Republic of Congo, marking its second such deal with an African country in just a week. This follows a similar agreement with Mauritius. The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi, has portrayed the Republic of Congo as a ‘blossoming economy in West-Central Africa and a valued trade and investment partner.’

UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements Initiative

These agreements are part of the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements initiative, which began in 2021. The initiative aims to diversify the UAE’s income sources and economic sectors. The UAE, known globally as a significant oil exporter and an OPEC member, has been proactively pursuing bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation deals as part of its economic diversification strategy.

Non-Oil Trade Between UAE and Republic of Congo

Non-oil trade between the two nations has seen a significant increase, with a 134 percent increase in H1 2023, amounting to $US2.1 billion. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville is expected to further enhance this trade relationship. The agreement seeks to reduce or eliminate tariffs, eliminate unnecessary trade barriers, and create platforms for investment and private sector collaboration in strategic sectors. The Republic of Congo-Brazzaville is currently the 12th largest trading partner of the UAE among non-Arab African countries. The UAE accounts for about 72% of Congo-Brazzaville’s non-oil trade with Arab nations.

Impact on Global Trade Dynamics

These agreements, seen as part of the UAE’s larger economic diversification strategy, will likely have a profound impact on global trade dynamics. As the UAE continues to establish itself as a significant player in global trade, these partnerships with African nations underline the importance of Africa in the world economy and the potential for greater trade integration.