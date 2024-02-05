UAE Car Rental, Leasing, and Limousine Market to Reach AED 14.3 billion by 2027

The UAE Car Rental, Leasing, and Limousine Market is projected to ascend to AED 14.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022, as reported by Ken Research. This upswing, tracing its roots back to 2017, is fueled by a constellation of factors including a surge in tourism, business activities, and expatriate population.

Fragmented Market and Key Players

The market structure is moderately fragmented, with small fleet operators holding a considerable slice of the market pie. Major players such as Emirates Transport, Thrifty Rent a Car, and Leaseplan are carving out a dominant position within the market landscape. The limousine sector is also undergoing a growth spurt, with standard limousines becoming increasingly popular due to their blend of luxury and affordability.

Role of Tourism and E-hailing Services

Given the UAE's ambitious objective to attract 40 million tourists by 2031, articulated in the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, the market is braced for a growth acceleration. Coupled with this, the rise of e-hailing services, exemplified by the partnership between the RTA of Dubai and Careem, is expected to add fuel to the growth engine.

Leading Regions: Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as primary contributors to this growth trajectory, with economy cars being the preferred choice due to their cost-effectiveness. The interplay of these dynamics is reshaping the UAE's Car Rental, Leasing, and Limousine Market, heralding a new era of mobility in the region.